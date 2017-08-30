What NOT to donate to help Harvey victims
In the aftermath of Harvey, people may want to donate blankets and supplies. But they may be hard for the Red Cross and aid workers to use. However cash is king, and money donations can be used for immediate emergency relief.
WCNC 11:30 PM. EDT August 30, 2017
