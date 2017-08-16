SC man plans to start his own business after hitting $1M jackpot win

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Add an Irmo man to the list of South Carolina Education Lottery millionaires.
A young construction worker from Irmo hit the $1M jackpot on a Platinum Millionaire scratch-off ticket purchased in Round O, SC, a small town nestled between Walterboro and Cottageville.
Hungry, he and another friend working construction near Round O stopped at the Circle K #2723876 on Ace Basin Pkwy. for a bucket of chicken, according to lottery officials. That’s where he played the Lottery.
“I won $1 million!” he shouted after scratching off the instant game ticket.
“I wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t have been there to see it,” his friend said.
The winner’s mother and friends joined him at the Lottery’s Columbia Claims Center Monday to cash in the million-dollar winning ticket, say Lottery officials.
“His life has changed forever,” his mom said choking back tears. “This couldn’t have happened to a better person or a harder worker.”
The winner has dreamed of starting his own business, and now he can.
“I’m overwhelmed,” the millionaire said, hugging his mom.
Circle K won too. The retailer received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.
Two $1 million top prizes remain in the Platinum Millionaire game with odds of 1 in 1.6 million.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs