SC man plans to start his own business after hitting $1M jackpot win

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Add an Irmo man to the list of South Carolina Education Lottery millionaires.

A young construction worker from Irmo hit the $1M jackpot on a Platinum Millionaire scratch-off ticket purchased in Round O, SC, a small town nestled between Walterboro and Cottageville.

Hungry, he and another friend working construction near Round O stopped at the Circle K #2723876 on Ace Basin Pkwy. for a bucket of chicken, according to lottery officials. That’s where he played the Lottery.

“I won $1 million!” he shouted after scratching off the instant game ticket.

“I wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t have been there to see it,” his friend said.

The winner’s mother and friends joined him at the Lottery’s Columbia Claims Center Monday to cash in the million-dollar winning ticket, say Lottery officials.

“His life has changed forever,” his mom said choking back tears. “This couldn’t have happened to a better person or a harder worker.”

The winner has dreamed of starting his own business, and now he can.

“I’m overwhelmed,” the millionaire said, hugging his mom.

Circle K won too. The retailer received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Two $1 million top prizes remain in the Platinum Millionaire game with odds of 1 in 1.6 million.

