Ivanka Trump products are still sold at these stores

Ivanka Trump at GOP National Convention in Cleveland, July 21, 2016. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (USA TODAY) -- With Burlington Coat Factory becoming the latest retailer to no longer offer Ivanka Trump products on its website, the president's daughter is fighting to keep its retail base together in the face of a boycott movement.

Even with some retailers dropping or downplaying the line, however, there are still many places to buy Ivanka Trump fashion.

Ivanka Trump merchandise was no longer available to Burlington shoppers browsing online as of Tuesday according to the Asbury Park Press. The chain still carries Trump's items in its stores.

Nordstrom has gone further than most other retailers, deciding earlier this month to stop carrying Ivanka Trump's product line entirely, a move that sparked an angry tweet from President Trump and elicited a brand endorsement from presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway that led government watchdogs to say she may have breached a code of ethics.

Other retailers have taken steps away from Ivanka Trump's brand without completely abandoning it. Sears and Kmart have removed a small number of Trump-branded products from their websites, but continue to offer hundreds of Trump and Ivanka Trump items online from third-party sellers.

And while TJX, owner of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, has instructed staff members to blend Ivanka Trump products with other store merchandise rather than feature it on its own, those stores continue to sell Ivanka Trump items.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

There are plenty of other retailers who still have Ivanka Trump products available. Here's what USA TODAY found:

6pm - The online retailer lists Ivanka Trump as a current brand, but no merchandise is listed. A spokesman could not be reached for comment.

The online retailer lists Ivanka Trump as a current brand, but no merchandise is listed. A spokesman could not be reached for comment. Amazon - The online giant has plenty of Ivanka shoes and apparel listed on the site. A spokesman did not reply

The online giant has plenty of Ivanka shoes and apparel listed on the site. A spokesman did not reply Bloomingdale's - Shoes and handbags are listed online.

- Shoes and handbags are listed online. Bluefly - Offering Ivanka Trump's shoe line online.

Offering Ivanka Trump's shoe line online. Bon-Ton - Selling sweaters, skirts and other apparel

Selling sweaters, skirts and other apparel Bed, Bath & Beyond - Carries Ivanka Trump diaper bags on its website.

Carries Ivanka Trump diaper bags on its website. Century 21 - Dresses, blouses, shoes and other apparel.

Dresses, blouses, shoes and other apparel. Dillard's - Has clothing items, handbags and a clutch.

Has clothing items, handbags and a clutch. Hudson’s Bay - The company says it still carries Ivanka Trump's line.

The company says it still carries Ivanka Trump's line. Saks Fifth - Owned by Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay, it continues to carry Ivanka Trump clothing, shoes and purses.

- Owned by Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay, it continues to carry Ivanka Trump clothing, shoes and purses. Lord and Taylor - The retailer has Ivanka Trump shoes, purses, apparel and jewelry available on its website.

The retailer has Ivanka Trump shoes, purses, apparel and jewelry available on its website. Macy’s - Clothing, coats and shoes were available on its website.

- Clothing, coats and shoes were available on its website. Heels.com - Carries Ivanka Trump shoes.

Carries Ivanka Trump shoes. Overstock.com - Ivanka Trump boots and an evening dress were listed on its website.

Ivanka Trump boots and an evening dress were listed on its website. Perfumania - Fragrances by both Ivanka and Donald Trump were available on the website, along with some Trump bath products such as after shave.

Fragrances by both Ivanka and Donald Trump were available on the website, along with some Trump bath products such as after shave. SteinMart - A goldtone cobra stretch belt was the only Ivanka Trump brand item shown on its website.

A goldtone cobra stretch belt was the only Ivanka Trump brand item shown on its website. Walmart - Ivanka Trump shoes, boots, and a dress were on its website.

Ivanka Trump shoes, boots, and a dress were on its website. Zappos - Ivanka Trump purses, shoes and clothing available on its website.

