Who is she? New sketch released of woman found dead in street

ATLANTA - Police are still seeking to identify a young woman found dead on an Atlanta street last week.

Authorities said the woman had been shot multiple times when she was found around 7:15 a.m. in the middle of Hortense Place on Sept. 21. It appeared that she had only been dead a few hours at the time that she was found.

On Thursday, Atlanta police released a new image of the woman. It is a facial reconstruction completed by a NCMEC Forensic Artist.

It appeared that she had been shot at close range, police said.



Police describe her as being "16 to 22-year-old, with short-straight hair, medium to heavy build, 5’00 to 5’05” in height and weighing approximately about 179 pounds.

When she was found, the woman was wearing black nylon Adidas warm up jacket, blue and white striped shirt, black denim jeans, white multi colored socks and pink flip flops. Her ear lobes were pierced twice in each ear. She also has multiple linear scars on her left thigh and a scar on her left ankle, according to police.

A red floral scarf was found under her body, and authorities believe she may have been wearing it at the time of her death.

In a news conference on Thursday, Atanta Police Major Adam Lee III said they don't think the woman was homeless.

"Her appearance was clean, her weight was normal...we believe that she was well-cared for wherever she was prior to this incident," Lee said.

Lee said it appeared that she "was very young" because her fingerprints weren't in any databases.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

