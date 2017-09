Photo of Laslo, courtesy of SVPD

SPOKANE, Wash. – Retired Spokane County Sheriff’s K9 Laslo will soon be the father of nine puppies.

The announcement was made on K9 Laslo’s Facebook page on Friday.

Laslo’s girlfriend, Javy, is due in a couple of weeks, according to the post. Some of the puppies will be sold but they hope to train one for future police work.

