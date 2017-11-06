WCNC
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander share first photo from their wedding

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 11:14 AM. EST November 06, 2017

HOUSTON -- Kate Upton early Monday shared the first photo from her marriage to Justin Verlander from over the weekend.

"I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical! ❤️❤️❤️"

More than a year ago we learned Astros pitcher (and now World Series champ) Justin Verlander and model Kate Upton were engaged.

TMZ also posted a leaked pic to Instagram Sunday: "It's been an incredible week for Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander -- first he wins a World Series ring with the Houston Astros ... then they both get rings at their amazing Italian wedding."

