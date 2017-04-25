TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man charged with school threats
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
CMS leaders unveil new assignment plan
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Cars damaged by markers on I-77
-
Florida teen's prom dress gets national attention (NBC)
-
Gang members sentenced in Lake Wylie murders
-
Day care accused of abuse has checkered past
-
"Hidden in plain view" exhibit educating parents
More Stories
-
One dead after car wreck on John Belk Freeway overnightApr 26, 2017, 6:26 a.m.
-
5 things you need to know about proposed CMS…Apr 26, 2017, 6:12 a.m.
-
CMS releases proposed school assignment boundariesApr 25, 2017, 8:11 p.m.