Lady Liberty portrayed as woman of color on U.S. Currency

(Photo: United States Mint)

Lady Liberty has stood as a symbol of hope, freedom and the American dream since her copper statue arrived on Bedloe's Island in New York Harbor in 1885.

The statue was given to the United States by France in an effort to recognize America's achievements of freedom and democracy. A new depiction of Lady Liberty continues to honor our country's forward movement as it portrays, for the first time ever, a woman of color on U.S. currency.

Treasury & Mint officials unveiled the 2017 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin! https://t.co/HkfcPN5Enq #USMint225 @USTreasury pic.twitter.com/0ShGHPn5oF — United States Mint (@usmint) January 12, 2017

"Lady Liberty, as depicted in coinage throughout the years, is modeled after our society's continued evolution," said the U.S. Mint chief of Staff, Elisa Basnight, during the unveiling. "As a nation, we continue to evolve, so does Liberty's representation."

The passage of the Coinage Act of 1792 states on one side of U.S. coins, there must be an "impression emblematic of liberty," while on the reverse side of gold and silver coins there will be an image of an eagle.

The 24-karat gold coin's heads side shows the profile of Lady Liberty with a crown of stars while the reverse side features a soaring eagle. The coin, designed by Justin Kunz, is the first in a series of gold coins that will feature designs depicting an "allegorical Liberty in a variety of contemporary forms-including designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, and Indian-Americans among others," according to a U.S. Mint press release.

Until the 2017 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin was revealed on January 12, the emblem of Lady Liberty has always been a white woman.

"We like to say at The Mint, that our coins are the metallic footprint of our nation's history," Basnight said. The chief of staff described the coin as representing our nation's past, present and future.

The coins will be sold for about $1,500 each, Mint spokesman Michael White told USA Today. White also said silver versions of the coin will be sold around $40 to $50. All versions will be available for purchase on the Mint's website in April.

