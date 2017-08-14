Land of 10,000 Stories: Trucker welcomes new duck in his truck

During nine years together delivering freight around the Twin Cities, Joe and his duck Frank racked up more than 750,000 miles in their flatbed truck. Now, Joe welcomes Eddy. http://kare11.tv/2ugywOM

KARE 8:23 AM. EDT August 14, 2017

