Large gator captivates audience at the Polk Nature Discovery Center

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Not much can be considered more 'Florida' than a gator crossing a path, or even the road in many cases.

The breathtaking size of one gator alone has captured widespread attention on social media.

Kim Joiner recorded a video of the large and captivating reptile on a Facebook post which has since been shared over 7,000 times, with over 1,000 reactions. The video was captured at the Polk Nature Discovery Center.

What makes it so captivating? You'll have to see it for yourself.

Some of the viewer's reactions:

This guy ain't a puppy. A woman took this video from a nature center in Lakeland. I won't be visiting said nature center. (h/t @10NewsWTSP) pic.twitter.com/FfKPMcsgh6 — Justin Warmoth (@JustinWarmoth) January 16, 2017

