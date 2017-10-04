Las Vegas shooting: Mom shielded 4-year-old daughter as gunman fired into the crowd

A Nevada mom became a human shield to protect her 4-year-old daughter during Sunday's Las Vegas concert massacre.

Carly Krygier and her daughter Blayke were in a seated area near the back of the audience at the Route 91 Harvest festival. When she heard "get down," she knew they were in danger.

"I put the baby on the ground and got on top of her," Krygier told CNN. "And when we heard a little break, we ran to the bleachers that were just behind us and I tried to tuck her in close to the end so she was as protected as possible."

Krygier wrote on Facebook she shielded Blayke more than once with her own body.

"She just held on tight to me and stayed quiet," Krygier said.

They both found refuge in the nearby Tropicana hotel, and Krygier knows they were lucky they weren't harmed. She told CNN she doesn't think her daughter saw any injured victims "or blood."

"My heart is with those who weren’t nearly as lucky as we were," she said.

