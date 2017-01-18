Close Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker dies in the line of duty Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker dies in the line of duty WFAA 7:47 AM. EST January 18, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Lancaster animal shelter in need of support CMPD investigating carjacking Gastonia teen dead after fatal accident Charlotte women prepares for weekend march CMPD: Man shot outside Walmart Rock Hill nightclub owner shot, killed patron More Stories CMPD: Alleged carjacking leads to pursuit in… Jan 18, 2017, 4:27 a.m. Missing Huntersville man found safe Jan 18, 2017, 5:03 a.m. Lowe's reducing workforce by 2400 Jan 17, 2017, 5:15 p.m.