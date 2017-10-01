Close LIVE: NBC News special coverage on Las Vegas shooting WCNC Breaking News WCNC 5:34 AM. EDT October 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured when a "lone wolf" gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas, police said. Click here for the latest information. © 2017 WCNC.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS $30,000 playhouse Concord teens hit, killed Pedestrian killed on I-77 Dispute about girl leads man to be charged with 19-year-old's murder I-77 N backed up due to truck fire New grocery stores adding more local choices Body found behind church Woman charged in Charlotte's 69th homicide of 2017 75-year-old man dies after accidentally lighting himself on fire Rowan County man robbed over dating site meetup More Stories At least 50 dead, more than 200 injured in Las Vegas… Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m. Concord Police identify two high school students… Oct. 1, 2017, 12:18 a.m. 75-year-old man dies after accidentally lighting… Oct. 1, 2017, 4:22 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs