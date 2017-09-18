Local family attacked by two pit bulls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A vicious dog attack sent two girls to the hospital.

Their mother tells NBC Charlotte the children, ages seven and four, were bitten by two of the neighbor’s pit bulls while they were playing outside.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says both dogs have now been surrendered.

The disturbing images of the 7-year-old girl’s injuries show it was never a fair fight.

“She got bitten on her inner thigh, she had to get stitches on her lip, she had to get stitches on her earlobe,” said Destiny Rupay, the girl's older sister. “If it wasn’t for my mom, they probably would have eaten my sister alive.”

Destiny, who wasn’t there at the time, is now helplessly looking back at what happened.

“I don’t think a 7-year-old that’s just coming outside to play should witness that,” says Destiny.

Destiny says it started when the neighbor’s dogs went after her 4-year-old sister in their front yard.

“[The dogs] were surrounding my sister and going in circles around her,” says Destiny.

Their mom who jumped in and was also attacked by the dogs. That’s when the 7-year-old started yelling at the dogs from the house hoping to save her mom.

“[She] opened the door and they attacked her, they went inside the house,” says Destiny.

The dogs dashed inside after the 7-year-old and followed her back out through the garage. Destiny says that sister was relentlessly attacked until a neighbor pulled the dogs off.

“She is such a brave girl because she came outside to get the dogs' attention,” says Destiny.

Off-camera, the owner of the dogs tells NBC Charlotte they apparently escaped through a hole in the fence.

She said one of them weighed more than 100 pounds.

“If you have violent dogs like that, you shouldn’t be in a neighborhood that has a lot of kids,” says Destiny.

Destiny says her 4-year-old sister was spared from more serious injuries because she kept quiet during the attack, but the 7-year-old got the worst of it.

“I do consider my sister a hero, she didn’t deserve that, she’s a strong little girl, she’s even trying to walk right now even though she can’t,” says Destiny.

Both dogs are now under rabies quarantine at the shelter.

The mom says she would like to see criminal charges filed in the case. Animal Care and Control says it’s an ongoing investigation.

