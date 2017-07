File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Medic has confirmed that one adult and three children were injured in a car crash right in front of Crowne Point Elementary School on Sam Newell Road late Friday night.

Of the three children, two are being treated for serious injuries and one has non-life threatening injuries.

All four were transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

