WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

1 dead, 1 injured, after crash in Huntersville

The accident happened in Huntersville just before Beatties Ford Road on McCory Road.

WCNC 9:05 AM. EDT October 29, 2017

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Huntersville Fire along with Long Creek Fire are responding to a serious accident that happened on Sunday morning.

According to medic, one person has died following the crash that happened on McCoy Road in Huntersville just before Beatties Ford Road. Medic also reports one other patient has been transported to CMC Main for minor injuries.

 

 

Huntersville Fire says the road will remain closed while police investigate the crash.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories