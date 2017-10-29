1 dead, 1 injured, after crash in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Huntersville Fire along with Long Creek Fire are responding to a serious accident that happened on Sunday morning.
According to medic, one person has died following the crash that happened on McCoy Road in Huntersville just before Beatties Ford Road. Medic also reports one other patient has been transported to CMC Main for minor injuries.
Huntersville Fire says the road will remain closed while police investigate the crash.
