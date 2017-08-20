1 dead, 2 injured after domestic violence incident on UNC campus

A general view of the Bell Tower on the campus of the North Carolina Tar Heels before their game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Stadium on October 4, 2014 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2014 Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) — Police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are investigating a domestic violence incident that resulted in the death of one person and injured two others on Sunday.

According to a press release issued through the university's alert system, the incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. in a single-family residence at the Baity Hill family housing community.

Authorities said one of the victims is a child.

Baity Hill, which is located behind the Smith Center on South Campus, is an apartment complex that houses graduate students and student families, according to the UNC website.

Read the full story here.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM