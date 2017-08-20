1 dead, 2 injured after domestic violence incident on UNC campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) — Police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are investigating a domestic violence incident that resulted in the death of one person and injured two others on Sunday.
According to a press release issued through the university's alert system, the incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. in a single-family residence at the Baity Hill family housing community.
Authorities said one of the victims is a child.
Baity Hill, which is located behind the Smith Center on South Campus, is an apartment complex that houses graduate students and student families, according to the UNC website.
