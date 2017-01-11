1 dead after accident in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- North Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead following a vehicle accident that took place in Lincoln County Wednesday night.

The accident took place in the 4400 block of N.C. Highway 27 West, Highway Patrol says.

Highway Patrol did not specify how many vehicles were involved in the accident. The victim's name has also not been released.

