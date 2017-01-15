1 dead after hit-and-run in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities say one person is dead following a hit-and-run accident in east Charlotte Sunday evening.
The incident took place on Lawyers Road near Donnefield Drive, according to CMPD.
CMPD identified the victim as 25-year-old Corey Brown. His family has been notified of his death, CMPD says.
