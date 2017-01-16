1 dead after multiple-truck collision in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Crews on the scene say one person is dead following a multiple-vehicle accident that took place Monday afternoon.

A dump truck and a pickup truck collided head-on on Landis Highway near Brumley Road, sources say. Crews told NBC Charlotte that the driver of the pickup truck died from the accident.

Mooresville Fire, N.C. Highway Patrol and Iredell County Sheriff responded to the scene.

