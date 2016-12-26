1 dead after shooting in Grier Heights

photo of a fresh crime scene (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a shooting homicide took place in south Charlotte Sunday evening.

CMPD says the shooting took place in the 900 block of North Wendover Road. The male victim was taken to CMC-Main where he was pronounced deceased.

CMPD identified the victim as 33-year-old Frederick Michael Handy.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CMPD.

