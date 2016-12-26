1 dead after shooting in Grier Heights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a shooting homicide took place in south Charlotte Sunday evening.
CMPD says the shooting took place in the 900 block of North Wendover Road. The male victim was taken to CMC-Main where he was pronounced deceased.
CMPD identified the victim as 33-year-old Frederick Michael Handy.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CMPD.
Copyright 2016 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs