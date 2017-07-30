1 dead, another hurt in north Charlotte accident

Photo via Trey Maggio/NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a traffic accident in north Charlotte Sunday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded to a call from the 10900 block of Mallard Creek Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported for life-threatening injuries, Medic says.

One witness told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene that she heard loud sounds of engines revving really loud and seconds later, heard a loud bang.

Officials say Mallard Creek Road at Galloway Road is shut down due to the accident.

