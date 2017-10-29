1 dead following single-car crash on Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One man is dead following a single-car crash that happened early Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. on Billy Graham Parkway near Westmont Drive.

Officers found a white Mitsubishi Endeavor that had driven off the roadway. CMPD says the car was likely traveling east on Billy Graham towards Tryon Street. The car then exited the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

The driver, a black man, was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. CMPD says the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

