1 hospitalized after bar collapses in Matthews restaurant

Photo: Joseph Muller/NBC Charlotte

MATTHEWS, N.C. -- Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a bar fell on them in a Matthews restaurant Friday night.

The collapse took place in the Azteca Mexican Restaurant located in the 9700 block of East Independence Boulevard. MEDIC says the victim was transported to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

WCNC crews on the scene say the restaurant remained open for business Friday evening.

Copyright 2017 WCNC