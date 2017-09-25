WCNC
1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte, Medic says

Medic says one person was shot following an officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte Monday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic says one person was shot following an officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte Monday night.

Medic responded to a call in the 1900 block of Holly Street. One person was transported to CMC Main. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the officers at the scene were OK. CMPD said the shooting is under investigation.

 

