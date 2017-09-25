1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte, Medic says

(Photo: Trey Maggio/NBC Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic says one person was shot following an officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte Monday night.

Medic responded to a call in the 1900 block of Holly Street. One person was transported to CMC Main.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the officers at the scene were OK. CMPD said the shooting is under investigation.

One man transported to hospital. All officers ok. The circumstances of shooting are under investigation and will be released asap. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 26, 2017

