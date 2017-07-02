1 hospitalized after shooting in east Charlotte

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person is being hospitalized for life-threatening injuries after shots were fired in east Charlotte Sunday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a call in the 5300 block of Kimmerly Woods Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a male lying in front of an apartment building with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported by Medic to CMC.

Police say this incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 704-334-1600.

