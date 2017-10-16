1 hospitalized after shooting in west Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic says one person is hospitalized after a shooting in west Charlotte Monday night.

Medic responded to a call near Caronia Street and Ross Avenue. The person hospitalized is being treated for injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in this incident.

