1 hospitalized after shooting in west Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic says one person is hospitalized after a shooting in west Charlotte Monday night.
Medic responded to a call near Caronia Street and Ross Avenue. The person hospitalized is being treated for injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.
Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in this incident.
