1 hospitalized after shooting near north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials say one person is hospitalized after shots were fired near northwest Charlotte Sunday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Green Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, CMPD says.

Medic says the man was transported to CMC Main.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2017 WCNC.COM