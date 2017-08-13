1 hospitalized after shooting near north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials say one person is hospitalized after shots were fired near northwest Charlotte Sunday evening.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Green Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, CMPD says.
Medic says the man was transported to CMC Main.
