Photo by Joseph Muller/NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials say one person was shot near northwest Charlotte Saturday night.

Officers and Medic responded to a call from the 1500 block of Sumter Avenue. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person was transported to CMC with injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.

A short time later, a second victim showed up to Presbyterian Main with a gunshot wound, CMPD says. Officials did not say if the second victim was also shot in northwest Charlotte.

© 2017 WCNC.COM