CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials say one person was shot near northwest Charlotte Saturday night.
Officers and Medic responded to a call from the 1500 block of Sumter Avenue. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person was transported to CMC with injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.
A short time later, a second victim showed up to Presbyterian Main with a gunshot wound, CMPD says. Officials did not say if the second victim was also shot in northwest Charlotte.
