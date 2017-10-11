1 hurt in multiple-vehicle crash involving CMS school bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic says one person was hospitalized after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a CMS school bus in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
Medic responded to a call of an accident in the 700 block of North Hoskins Road. NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports the crash involved a CMS bus and a pickup truck.
Medic said the person hospitalized is being treated for injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.
NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports the student boarding the CMS bus are all OK.
