1 hurt in multiple-vehicle crash involving CMS school bus

Photo submitted by Xavier Walton/NBC Charlotte. (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic says one person was hospitalized after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a CMS school bus in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Medic responded to a call of an accident in the 700 block of North Hoskins Road. NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports the crash involved a CMS bus and a pickup truck.

Medic said the person hospitalized is being treated for injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports the student boarding the CMS bus are all OK.

