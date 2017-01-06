1 in custody after Burke County standoff

THINKSTOCK

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies say one person was taken into custody after a standoff took place in Valdese Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to a call on Leger Road, regarding a suspect threatening to shoot a victim's car. When deputies arrived, the suspect was behind a mobile home loading a shotgun, and was heard saying he was "going out in a blaze of glory," according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say the suspect fired multiple shots but none were aimed at the officers. After nearly 45 minutes of speaking with the suspect, officers took him into custody.

The suspect was transported to the magistrate's office, where he was involuntarily committed.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation with possible criminal charges pending.

Copyright 2016 WCNC