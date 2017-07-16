WCNC
1 killed after deadly crash involving motorcycle in NW Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person is killed following an accident involving a motorcycle in northwest Charlotte.

Evan West , WCNC 11:28 PM. EDT July 16, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person is killed following a multiple-vehicle accident.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports the accident involved an SUV and a motorcycle.

CMPD said officers responded to a call at 9:36 p.m. near Mount Holly Road and Rhyne Road. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses tell NBC Charlotte the driver of the SUV was turning onto Mount Holly road off Sonoma Valley when the driver hit the motorcyclist.

"We need a traffic light here," said one neighbor who added that there have been other accidents at the intersection.

Officials have not yet determined if drugs or alcohol were involved leading up to the accident.

