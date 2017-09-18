1 person killed after train, car collide in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- One person was killed in a crash involving a train and a car in Gaston County Monday night, according to Gastonia city officials.

According to city officials, police responded to a call of the accident around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Cox Road in Gastonia.

Officials have not released the deceased individual's identity or explained what led to the accident.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2017 WCNC.COM