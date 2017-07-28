1 killed in construction accident in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – One person was killed in a construction-related accident in Iredell County Friday, officials said.

According to Iredell County Communications, the accident occurred sometime before noon on Old Mountain Road in Statesville. Officials said the Iredell County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more details become available.

© 2017 WCNC.COM