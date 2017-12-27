1 person hospitalized after shooting in NW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a shooting in northwest Charlotte.
According to police, the incident happened on the 4400 block of Eddleman Road around 3:30 a.m.
Medic reports one person was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Police have no suspects in custody.
Stick with wcnc.com for updates.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs