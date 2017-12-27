WCNC
1 person hospitalized after shooting in NW Charlotte

CMPD is investigating

WCNC 6:13 AM. EST December 27, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a shooting in northwest Charlotte.

According to police, the incident happened on the 4400 block of Eddleman Road around 3:30 a.m. 

Medic reports one person was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police have no suspects in custody.

