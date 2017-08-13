Photo via Billie Jean Shaw/NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials say one person has died following a crash in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

The accident took place on southbound I-77 near westbound I-485. NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports the accident involved a tractor-trailer and a minivan.

On scene of fatal crash on 77SB near exit 23C on 485. Tractor trailer vs. minivan. It appears deceased victim was in minivan. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/rQPs0HAS5l — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) August 13, 2017

Officials told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene that around 3:30 p.m., the minivan ran into the back of the tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was parked on the side of the road, officials say. The driver of the minivan died from the accident, NBC Charlotte's crew reports.

The driver was the only person inside the minivan at the time of the crash.

DOT said Exit 19 on I-485 Outer is closed for the moment.

