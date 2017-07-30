1 seriously burned in Concord house fire

CONCORD, N.C. – One person was airlifted to a burn center after a house fire in Concord early Monday morning.

According to the Concord Fire Department, emergency crews responded to a fire on Roberta Road around 3 a.m. Monday. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the home.

Fire officials said a team of 22 firefighters got the blaze under control in about 10 minutes. One person was taken to CMC-Northeast for treatment and was later flown to a burn center, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

