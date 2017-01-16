1 stabbed, suspect detained after incident in NW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities say one person was transported to CMC after a stabbing incident in northwest Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the incident took place near Queen City Drive.
CMPD said the male victim was stabbed and officers detained one suspect, the suspect and the victim know each other.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
