Joseph Muller/NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say two people were shot, and a suspect is taken into custody following an incident in northeast Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

One victim was transported by MEDIC and the other was transported by a friend or family to CMC Main, according to CMPD.

Authorities told NBC Charlotte crews on the scene that a verbal altercation took place in the 7000 block of North Tryon Street. One person during the altercation displayed a handgun, which led to three people proceeding to fight over it. Once the fight ended, the suspect shot the other two people, authorities say.

Both shooting victims are believed to be suffering from non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

CMPD say the suspect's gun has been seized. The suspect's identity has not been released.

Joseph Muller/NBC Charlotte

Copyright 2016 WCNC