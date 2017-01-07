WCNC
1 transported to CMC after shooting in W Charlotte

WCNC 7:48 AM. EST January 07, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- MEDIC say one person was transported to CMC following a shooting in west Charlotte Friday night.

The shooting took place along Sherman Drive and the victim was transported to CMC and treated for non-life threatening injuries, MEDIC say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated that it appeared to be an accidental shooting.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

