1 transported to CMC after shooting in W Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- MEDIC say one person was transported to CMC following a shooting in west Charlotte Friday night.
The shooting took place along Sherman Drive and the victim was transported to CMC and treated for non-life threatening injuries, MEDIC say.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated that it appeared to be an accidental shooting.
