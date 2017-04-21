1 year later: Family of missing App State student still in agony

BOONE, N.C. -- With a butterfly release, and prayers, family and friends of Martin Roberts plan to remember his disappearance from the campus of App State one year ago tonight.

Martin was last seen on a campus bus wearing a windbreaker, khaki shorts, grey sneakers and a baseball cap.

In that time the Boone Police Department has searched trails, lakes, vacation beach spots and even other states including Ohio, and Virginia. But no luck.

"Of course we'd love to have him back home, and be with us but if he's made life choice that is different than that- then that's ok. Just let us know." said John Roberts, Martin's Father.

John recalls the last phone call he had with his son just days before his vanishing.

"Everyday stuff, as well as future stuff. It was a very normal, regular conversation."

Martin did leave a note behind, but his Father says it was very 'vague' and doesn't offer much help.

The Service at the Southminster Presbyterian Community Center in Gastoinia is another chance to get Martin's picture in the public's view Martin's family says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900 or High Country Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125.

