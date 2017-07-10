10-year-old dies after being ejected from rollover car crash

LENOIR, N.C. - A 10-year-old child has died after they were ejected from a car in rollover crash Sunday night in Lenoir, North Carolina.

Four other teens and one adult woman were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

None of the children were restrained by seatbelts and the 10-year-old was ejected from the vehicle after it lost control and went into an embankment.

A woman was driving the children to a local creek to swim when they stopped to get snacks at a convenience store on the way. When they got back in the car, she failed to check to see if they had re-buckled their seatbelts.

The car lost control on a curve on the winding Arbington Road in Lenoir.

Photos of the car that was recovered from the scene of the accident show severe damage and a busted windshield where the child was ejected.

