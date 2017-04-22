Hundreds protest removal of Confederate flag in SC courthouse

Photo by Evan West/NBC Charlotte

YORK, S.C. -- The lyrics of "Dixie" rang loud as hundreds of supporters gathered outside the York County Courthouse to protest the removal of the Confederate flag and pictures of General's Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee.

"The clerk of the court is breaking the law," said Kirk Carter, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans group who sponsored the rally. "We're trying to get these political items put back in the courtroom."

The main courtroom was renovated and reopened earlier this month, missing were the items that Confederate Flag Supporters consider part of their history.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans claim that by removing the items, York County is violating the Heritage Act.

York County Clerk of Court, David Hamilton, made the decision to not include the memorabilia in the court. He did not return NBC Charlotte's message left on Friday.

While some protestors were solely focused on the issue in York County, others say this is just another example of an attack on Southern history.

"The Jews had their Holocaust in Europe and we had a holocaust right here and some Jews were involved in it," said Thomas Webberburger. "People were killed and cities were burned and we should never forget it."

There was a heavy police presence but it was a peaceful protest with no counter-protestors in attendance.

Rock Hill NAACP did not return NBC Charlotte's message.

© 2017 WCNC.COM