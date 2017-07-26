10,000 cones given away to benefit Salvation Army

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It wasn't a tough a tough sell in uptown Charlotte.

Ten thousand scoops of Mayfield Moose Tracks ice creams were given away at Trade and Tryon Wednesday. Mayfield Creamery promised to give the Salvation Army of Charlotte $1 for every cone given away.

"It's great, it's awesome," said Scottie Mayfield with Mayfield Creamery. "Hooray for Charlotte, because we've got a ton of volunteers."

The young, and the young-at-heart all had a good time. The Salvation Army says the donated funds will help support their women and children shelter that houses and feeds nearly 350 people every night. In addition, the Salvation Army runs camps for underprivileged youths.

Mayfield Creamery says Moose Tracks is a popular flavor, but there best selling ice-cream is vanilla! Vanilla is followed by chocolate and mint chocolate chip. Yum!

