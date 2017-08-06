12-year-old boy fatally struck by car while walking on I-77 in Iredell county

State Trooper, file photo (Photo: WFMY)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car as he was walking north on I-77 in Iredell County, according to state troopers.

Troopers told NBC Charlotte that the incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The boy's family was staying at a Best Western Statesville Inn. According to troopers, the boy snuck out of his hotel room while his parents were sleeping and stole a vehicle.

The boy traveled south on I-77, then got out of the car and began walking north on the interstate before he was fatally struck by another car.

Troopers said the hotel key found on the boy helped investigators track the family and the car's owner.

The driver who hit the boy in their vehicle was not impaired and speed was not a factor, troopers said. No charges were filed against the driver, troopers said.

