1,500 gallons of waterwaste overflow in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Water reports crews are responding to a wastewater overflow that started on Friday.

According to officials, the overflow was started near 3110 Southwest Boulevard. A pipe was broken by a tree. An estimated 1,500 gallons of wastewater reached the Stewart Creek in the Catawba River watershed.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging."

Tips from Charlotte Water:

· Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

· Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper.

· Drain in the sink: soap suds, small amounts of foods from plate, and liquids.

· Take to a full-service recycling center: used and expired oils and grease

© 2017 WCNC.COM