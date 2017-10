Photo by Evan West/NBC Charlotte.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- An 18-wheeler caught fire on U.S. 74 near Shelby Sunday night.

The cellphone video was captured by NBC Charlotte's Evan West.

NBC Charlotte reached out to N.C. Highway Patrol and Cleveland County Fire Department for more information but did not hear back.

West said the fire caused backups in both directions on U.S. 74 around 6:30 p.m.

© 2017 WCNC.COM