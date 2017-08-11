18-Year-Old Columbia Girl is Missing

Re’nean Tavasha Mason (Photo: RCSD)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for a missing 18-year-old girl.

Sheriff Leon Lott says Re’nean Tavasha Mason was last seen on Sunday, July 30, at Royal Z Lanes on Two Notch Road.

The family tells deputies they are very concerned for her safety and says that this is very uncharacteristic of Re’nean.

Re’nean is described as a black female, 5’ 06” tall, and 120 pounds; she was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and black Krocs.

Anyone with information about Re’nean should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

