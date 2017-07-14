180,000 gallons of wastewater spills into south Charlotte tributary

Generic wastewater photo by Thinkstock. (Photo: DAJ, This content is subject to copyright.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Water crews responded to a wastewater overflow in south Charlotte on Friday.

An estimated 180,000 gallons reached Kings Branch, a tributary to Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed, according to city officials. Crews responded to a break in a 21-inch sewer main pipe.

City officials say it is impossible to determine the exact cause for the break.

Charlotte Water spokesperson Cam Coley released the following statement in the city's press release:

A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help... Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.

