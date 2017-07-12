19-year-old Morganton mother dies in 'reckless' crash

MORGANTON, N.C. - A 19-year-old mother is dead Wednesday after a single vehicle crash in Morganton that may have involved reckless driving and speeding, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Chelsea Buchanan, who is confirmed to have a two-year-old child, was coming out of a Morganton cul-de-sac on N. Providence Road in Burke County when she sped around the turn and hit a tree off the right side of the road.

The driver died at the scene according to Medic.

The crash happened outside of a pool house in a neighborhood off N. Powerhouse Road in Burke County. pic.twitter.com/bZ8EbyKub0 — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) July 12, 2017

Officials have noted the speedometer of the vehicle was locked at 72 mph, the likely speed Buchanan was going at the time of the crash.

Neighbors say they believe the woman behind the wheel was driving recklessly before the crash, and indicated that there was additional damage at the end of the cul-de-sac.

NCHP Trooper D.R. Lane confirmed to NBC Charlotte on Wednesday that speed was definitely a factor. A medical examiner will determine in the coming days if drugs or alcohol were in her system.

© 2017 WCNC.COM